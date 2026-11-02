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“Mi pare ieri”: risate, nostalgia e grandi emozioni con Michele La Ginestra al Teatro Vittoria Colonna

DiLorena Fantauzzi

Nov 2, 2026

Domenica 8 novembre alle ore 18:00, al Teatro Vittoria Colonna, va in scena “Mi pare ieri”, lo spettacolo scritto, diretto e interpretato da Michele La Ginestra, con la regia di Roberto Marafante.
Una commedia capace di far sorridere e, allo stesso tempo, di emozionare profondamente, costruita attorno a una frase che tutti, almeno una volta nella vita, abbiamo pronunciato guardandoci indietro: “Mi pare ieri”. È proprio da questa riflessione, semplice e universale, che prende vita lo spettacolo. Michele La Ginestra accompagna il pubblico in un percorso attraverso le tappe più significative della sua lunga carriera, ripercorrendo un cammino fatto di successi, soddisfazioni, dubbi, illusioni svanite e incontri destinati a lasciare un segno. Sul palcoscenico riaffiorano le amicizie sincere nate nel mondo del teatro, i grandi maestri che hanno contribuito a scrivere pagine importanti della storia teatrale e quei momenti che, nonostante il passare degli anni, sembrano ancora incredibilmente vicini. Con il suo stile inconfondibile, brillante, scanzonato ed empatico, Michele La Ginestra alterna dialoghi surreali, frammenti di vecchi copioni e divertenti aneddoti legati alla vita teatrale. “Mi pare ieri” diventa così molto più di uno spettacolo: è un racconto intimo e universale sul tempo che passa, sui sogni inseguiti e sulla passione necessaria per continuare a credere nel proprio mestiere. La forza della commedia sta proprio nel suo equilibrio tra leggerezza e profondità. Alle risate e alla comicità travolgente si affiancano infatti momenti di intensa commozione, attraverso i quali emerge tutta la dedizione che l’artista ha sempre riservato al teatro e al suo pubblico. Accanto a Michele La Ginestra salirà sul palco un affiatato cast composto da Alessandro La Ginestra, Luca La Ginestra, Ilaria Nestovito e Brunella Platania, con la partecipazione straordinaria di Sergio Zecca. Un appuntamento dedicato agli amanti della grande comicità e del teatro d’autore, ma anche a chi desidera lasciarsi trasportare da una storia fatta di ricordi, incontri, sogni e vita vissuta.
Biglietti e abbonamenti
I biglietti per lo spettacolo sono disponibili presso il Botteghino del Teatro e online su Vivaticket.
Intero: € 14,00
Ridotto (over 70 – under 18): € 12,00
Abbonamenti:
5 spettacoli: € 55,00
10 spettacoli: € 105,00
Per informazioni e prenotazioni: 334 1556248 e 350 0413793, anche tramite WhatsApp.
Email: teatrovittoriacolonna@gmail.com
Sito web: teatrovittoriacolonna.it
 
 

Lorena Fantauzzi

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