Luce (Tratto da “PACE, I MIEI POEMI PER LA PACE TRA I POPOLI” di Carmelo Perugia)

DiMartina Paparusso

Mag 19, 2025

Luce
Luce, che illumini l’anima,
che riscaldi questo cuore,
che tanto pulsi quanto vivi
Guidaci, percorri con noi la strada,
traccia, con i tuoi raggi, i solchi sull’ignoto terreno, arso da mille fuochi.
Splendi, irradia gioia,
anima l’io,
mostra la bellezza attualmente assopita, rischiara la ragione,
riaccendi l’armonia …
oramai perduta.

Light
Light that brighten my soul,
that warm this heart,
you pulse so long you live
Guide us,walk with us the way,
makes the tracks, with your rays on unknown ground, by thousands fires burnt.
Shine, radiate joy,
give life to the essence,
show the lying beauty at present, illuminate the reason,
light again the harmony…
now lost.

Martina Paparusso

Di Martina Paparusso

