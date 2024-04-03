VENTONUOVO

Il Quotidiano che innova!

Arte Cultura

“A SINGLE MOMENT”: la mostra fotografica di Anna Caterina Masotti

DiNorma Waltmann

Apr 3, 2024 #anna caterina masotti, #arte contemporanea, #mostra fotografica

A SINGLE MOMENT

L’Immortalità dell’Attimo nella Natura e nell’Umanità

Norma Waltmann

More Posts

Di Norma Waltmann

Articoli correlati

Arte

Il ritorno di Jap & Paggio con il nuovo singolo Manette

Apr 3, 2024 Marco Vittoria
Arte

Il Centro Culturale Danza conquista Vienna

Mar 30, 2024 Marco Montini
Arte

A VILLA PAOLA RINASCE L’ARTE DEL SIMPOSIO CON GLI APPUNTAMENTI “STORIE A SORSI”

Mar 27, 2024 Marco Montini

You missed

Arte

Il ritorno di Jap & Paggio con il nuovo singolo Manette

3 Aprile 2024 Marco Vittoria
Attualità

Lavoro, Tiso(SaCosa): “Da Ue e Stati Membri servono risposte concrete su occupazione”

3 Aprile 2024 Marco Montini
Musica e Letteratura

ANGELITA parlo di violenza nel mio brano CAMBIO PELLE

3 Aprile 2024 Sara Lauricella
Agroalimentare News

Il maestro pasticcere Luigi Conte insignito al Campidoglio come eccellenza

3 Aprile 2024 Sara Lauricella