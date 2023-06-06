“RESPIRA, RESPIRA”, LE MIE POESIE PER LA PACE TRA I POPOLI

Quando per situazioni, momenti, l’aria diventa irrespirabile.

Arde la gola ed infiamma l’anima.

Respira, respira

Respira, respira

l’aria avvelenata

Dall’uomo degenere, originata.

Etere corrotta,

sulle ali del vento,

vagheggiando ed ondeggiando,

vien trasportata.

Ovunque e dovunque

ti sei fermata,

ferito luoghi,

soffocato spazi,

divorato corpi,

demolito ragioni.

L’esistenza stessa hai bruciato

Ma non la fiducia …

quella è restata,

non l’hai strozzata

si è rafforzata.

Più potente che mai si è animata,

vincendo la partita,

che da te sembrava dominata

Breathe, breathe

Breathe, breathe

poisoned air

Arose by degenerate man.

Corrupt air,

on the wings of the wind,

wandering and floating,

is blown.

Anywhere and everywhere

you stopped,

you hurt places,

you smothered spaces,

you devoured bodies,

you shot down brains.

The same existence you burned,

But not faith…

it stayed,

you don’t choked it,

It ‘s increased.

More powerfull than ever it came to life,

winning the game,

You seemed to control

Il pianeta e l’umanità intera hanno bisogno di aiuto, non di conflitti.

Dobbiamo unire gli sforzi, per il CAMBIAMENTO, necessario.

Solo con la reciproca unione, si vedrà la luce fuori dal tunnel…

Non mi stancherò di dedicarVi, queste mie liriche …

Leggendolo insieme, dobbiamo e possiamo riflettere.

Testi, oggi più che mai contemporanei