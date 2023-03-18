“ERA BEATO”, LE MIE POESIE PER LA PACE TRA I POPOLI.

QUANDO NEL VIVERE BEATO, SI E’ ANDATO ALLA RICERCA DELL’OBLIO INFINITO E DEL PERENNE DISPREZZO DELL’ESSERE.

Era beato

In principio l’uomo era beato,

attraverso l’esistenza che fu,

per l’appagata fertile età,

per la ricchezza dello spirito che visse,

per la pura acqua che fu generata,

per la soave vegetazione concepita,

per la felice vitalità vissuta.

Nel presente l’uomo è triste,

per l’accaduto

Uomo gaudio nel futuro,

per l’euforia dei luoghi rinnovati,

per l’allegria restituita,

per la forza rinata,

per la rifiorita, ridestata.

He was blessed

At the begining man was blessed,

through the existence that was,

for the fulfilled fertile age,

for the richness of the spirit that lived,

for the pure water that was generated,

for the soft vegetation conceived,

0r for the happy vitality lived.

In the present man is sad,

for what happened.

Happy man in the future

for the euphoria of the renovated places,

for the joy returned,

for the reborn force,

for the revival, reawakened.

Pace tra i popoli.

Il pianeta e l’umanità intera hanno bisogno di aiuto, non di conflitti.

Dobbiamo unire gli sforzi, per il CAMBIAMENTO, necessario.

Solo con la reciproca unione, si vedrà la luce fuori dal tunnel…

Non mi stancherò di dedicarVi, queste mie liriche …

Leggendolo insieme, dobbiamo e possiamo riflettere.

Testi, oggi più che mai contemporanei

Insieme si Può e si deve, per i Ns figli di sangue e non…