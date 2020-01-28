Il Volto delle Anime

Photo by Elisa Tomaselli

A cura di Maria Cingari e Mauro Carfagna

Riflettevo sul fatto che la fotografia è un “attimo di eternità” intrappolato in un fotogramma, un momento irripetibile che però si rianima di luce nuova, tutte le volte che i nostri occhi si posano su quella foto.



In qualche modo mi piace immaginare che le fotografie regalino l’immortalità e ciò vale tanto per l’autore che per la persona ritratta, perché il nostro osservare è fare rivivere. Un bravo fotografo non è un mero esecutore che riproduce ciò che gli si pone innanzi, egli cerca di interpretarla questa realtà di farla sua, decidendo cosa attrae la sua attenzione e scegliendo la giusta inquadratura ed il momento esatto per scattare e imprimere nel fotogramma quel fatidico momento. Ovvio non tutti possiedono questa capacità di vedere e sentire, di trasformare ciò che sembra banale a molti, in qualcosa di unico, tanto da suscitare emozione in chi guarda.

– Questa dote la possedeva la mia amica e fotografa Elisa Tomaselli la cui scomparsa prematura ci ha lasciati orfani di un grande talento. Le sue immagini ti arrivano come un pugno nello stomaco, perché lei sapeva vedere oltre l’ordinario i suoi ritratti di strada racchiudono stati d’animo che ci appartengono, ha saputo dare un volto alle anime. È stata capace di catturare e intrappolare rabbia, paura, stupore, angoscia e bellezza. Solo chi possiede una grande sensibilità può farlo e lei ci è riuscita, perché attraverso la fotografia ha messo a nudo sé stessa, lasciandoci in dote un archivio di fotografie di strada e di reportage che ci accompagneranno nei momenti in cui la sua lontananza sarà difficile da tollerare. Le sue fotografie vivranno per lei di un viaggio meravigliosamente infinito.

The Face of Souls

I was reflecting on the fact that photography is a “moment of eternity” trapped in a frame, an

unrepeatable moment that however comes to life with a new light, every time our eyes rest on

that photo. Somehow I like to imagine that photos give immortality, both to the author and to the

person portrayed, because our observing it equals to reviving it. A good photographer is not a

mere performer who reproduces what stands before him, he tries to interpret that reality, to

make it his own, deciding what attracts his attention and choosing the right framing and the exact

moment to shoot and imprint in the stillframe that fateful moment. Obviously not everyone has

this ability to see and hear, to transform what seems trivial to many, into something unique,

enough to arouse emotion in the beholder.

This quality was possessed by my friend and photographer, Elisa Tomaselli, whose premature

death has left us orphans of a great talent. Her images come to you like a punch in the stomach,

because she knew how to see beyond the ordinary, her street portraits contain moods that belong

to all of us, she has been able to give a face to souls. She has been able to capture and trap anger,

fear, amazement, anguish and beauty. Only those few who have a great sensitivity can do it and

she has succeeded in doing that, because through photography she has exposed herself, leaving us

with an archive of street photographs and reportages that will accompany us in moments when

her distance will be difficult to to bear. Her photographs will live for her on a wonderfully infinite

journey.

https://www.instagram.com/elisa_tomaselli

https://www.flickr.com/photos/140819514@N06/

https://www.lensculture.com/elisa-tomaselli-2

https://www.umbriaworldfest.it/premio18_tomaselli.html