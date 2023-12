AIFI: PREMIATA NB RENAISSANCE

NB RENAISSANCENB Renaissance, established in 2015 as a spin-off of Intesa Sanpaolo Private Equity in partnership with Neuberger Berman, is an investment company managing over 2.8 billion euros on behalf of significant global institutional investors. The investment strategy focuses on four key sectors: Specialized Industry (high-value intermediate products), Technology and Professional Services, Sustainability, and Healthcare. NB Renaissance is invested in 12 companies and boasts a team of 30 professionals based in Milan and Luxembourg, supported by Neuberger Berman’s global platform.NB Renaissance invests in market-leading companies, primarily family-owned, located in Italy or other European countries. It serves as an ideal strategic partner for entrepreneurs and management teams aiming to accelerate growth and harness the untapped potential of these companies.